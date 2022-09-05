3,138 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cabot by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cabot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,566,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $69.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

