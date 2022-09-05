BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,054,740 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Kellogg worth $1,731,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,277,000 after acquiring an additional 587,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,091.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock valued at $79,338,753. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.70 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

