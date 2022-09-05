Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teradyne worth $1,673,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

