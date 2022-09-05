BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,283,302 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,008,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,283,302 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $1,749,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 361,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,272 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 513,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 580,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.81%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

