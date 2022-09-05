BlackRock Inc. Has $1.65 Billion Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,623,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,130,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $1,652,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Ameren by 447.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 270,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Ameren by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

