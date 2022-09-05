BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,702,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,086,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fortive worth $1,809,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

NYSE:FTV opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

