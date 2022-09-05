BlackRock Inc. Purchases 455,952 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 455,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,850,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $510,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

