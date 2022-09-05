1,920 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Boston Partners bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $205,920,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $196,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $80,655,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $88.51 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.63 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

