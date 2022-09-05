Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $11,078,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $7,180,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,566 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kohl’s by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.