Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on September 30th

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

