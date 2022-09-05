APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 117,100 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 639,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $38,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.