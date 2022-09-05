APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 96,548 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

