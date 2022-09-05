Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $411,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %
IDXX opened at $343.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
