Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $40,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $99.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

