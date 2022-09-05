Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 8,834 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESML opened at $33.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

