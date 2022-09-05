Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $751,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 49,295 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,744,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

EEMV opened at $54.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

