Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $735,000 Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $317,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.