3,915 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $18,583,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

