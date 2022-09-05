Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $491,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VIS opened at $173.95 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $157.99 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.81.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

