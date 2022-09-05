Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $636,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $48.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $50.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.