Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,669 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17,409.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $564,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $140.35 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53.

