Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $185.87 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

