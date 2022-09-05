Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $313.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

