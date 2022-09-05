Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Global SuperDividend US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

