Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.17. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

