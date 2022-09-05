Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,161 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $179.40 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.