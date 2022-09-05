Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $541,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

