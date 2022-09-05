Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 191,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,484 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,870,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,605,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB opened at $30.77 on Monday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

