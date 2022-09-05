Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $800,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

