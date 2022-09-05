Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

