Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,470,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 103,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFIV opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

