Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 8,344 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

Shares of RWJ opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

