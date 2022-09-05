Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 656,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,166,000 after purchasing an additional 128,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

HDV opened at $100.76 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30.

