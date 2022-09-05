U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:APO opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

