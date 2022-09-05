iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 84,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,208.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 268,501 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 173,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

