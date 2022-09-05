U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,554 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,867,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.