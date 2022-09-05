American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,076,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,921,000 after purchasing an additional 193,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $149.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.