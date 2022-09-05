Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $360.45 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

