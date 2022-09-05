U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac Stock Down 4.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $223.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.