U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,748 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $236.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

