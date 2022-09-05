U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.26 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

