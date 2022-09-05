American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,997 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

