U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

