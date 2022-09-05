iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Stake Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $534,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,410,000 after purchasing an additional 283,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IGV stock opened at $275.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.66. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

