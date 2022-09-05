U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Golar LNG worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Golar LNG Trading Up 4.1 %

About Golar LNG

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Articles

