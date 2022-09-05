U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 40,205 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,205 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 219,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

ARKF opened at $16.89 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

