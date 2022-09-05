APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 96,827 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,827 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $41,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

