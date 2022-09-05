ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ResMed were worth $30,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

RMD stock opened at $215.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

