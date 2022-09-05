Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,358. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

