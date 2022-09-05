Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 26,429 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $30,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $251,234,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $185.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

